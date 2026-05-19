Roman Reigns And Jacob Fatu Set For Tribal Combat Rematch At WWE Clash In Italy

Tribal Combat is officially returning to WWE.

During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, tensions exploded between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu as the two rivals came face to face once again. Fatu called for the World Heavyweight Champion to make his way to the ring, and Reigns answered immediately. A wild fight broke out between the pair, but this time Reigns managed to gain the advantage with assistance from The Usos.

As Reigns and The Usos headed back up the entrance ramp, Reigns shouted toward Adam Pearce and told him to make whatever decision needed to be made. Moments later, Fatu recovered and challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match. Reigns accepted on the spot, and WWE later confirmed the bout for Clash in Italy on May 31 in Turin.

Their rivalry has continued to intensify following Backlash, where Reigns narrowly escaped with the victory after using an exposed turnbuckle to his advantage. Despite the loss, Fatu immediately made it clear he was far from finished, attacking Reigns after the match ended.

The chaos continued last week on Raw when the two stars brawled again. Fatu once again stood tall after taking out both Reigns and The Usos, eventually sending them crashing through a barricade with a devastating hip toss.

WWE Clash in Italy (May 31)



• WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

• Tribal Combat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu