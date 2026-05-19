Becky Lynch To Face Sol Ruca At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Two more matches have been added to this weekend’s edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event following developments on Monday Night Raw.

During the broadcast, WWE confirmed that Sol Ruca will go one on one with Becky Lynch in a non-title match this Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In another newly announced bout, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige are set to defend their titles against former champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

The challenge involving Ruca and Lynch came together after an interview segment earlier in the night. Lynch interrupted Ruca and mocked her lack of victories since arriving on the main roster. Ruca responded by walking straight to the ring and calling Lynch out, making it clear she had no interest in listening to more insults and wanted a fight immediately.

Lynch eventually made her way to the ring and told Ruca that if she was serious about stepping up, they could settle things at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ruca then pushed for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to be on the line, but Lynch quickly shut the idea down and clarified she never agreed to a title defense.

Elsewhere on Raw, Paige and Bella retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships after defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day. The celebration did not last long, however, as Liv Morgan and the rest of The Judgment Day launched an attack on the champions. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley later rushed to the ring to even the odds and chase the group away.

Updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23:

• WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta vs. Ethan Page

• World Tag Team Championship: The Vision vs. Street Profits

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Brie Bella & Paige vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

• Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match

• Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin