Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Raw And Destroys Oba Femi

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe with an unexpected return during the May 18 edition of Monday Night Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, launching a brutal assault on Oba Femi just weeks after seemingly walking away from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 42.

Femi had entered the ring to continue his open challenge celebration when Lesnar suddenly appeared and blindsided him. “The Beast Incarnate” wasted no time taking control, planting Femi with two thunderous F 5s before lifting him up again and delivering another pair of devastating finishers. After leaving Femi laid out in the ring, Lesnar calmly made his way back up the entrance ramp without saying a single word.

The appearance marked Lesnar’s first time back on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42, where he suffered a loss to Femi in what was promoted as their first ever singles encounter. Following that defeat, Lesnar removed both his gloves and boots and left them behind in the ring, a moment many fans interpreted as a symbolic retirement. He also shared an emotional embrace with Paul Heyman before exiting the stadium, further fueling speculation that his legendary in ring career had come to an end.

Questions surrounding Lesnar’s status intensified earlier this month when WWE quietly shifted his profile from the active roster page to the alumni section on WWE’s official website. Since that section is generally reserved for retired or departed talent, many assumed the company had confirmed his retirement. Despite that, PWInsider later reported Lesnar remains internally classified as an active WWE performer. The report also noted he is currently considered a free agent because he has not officially been assigned to either Raw or SmackDown.

Later in the broadcast, Paul Heyman met with Adam Pearce backstage and insisted Lesnar is officially retired. However, Heyman revealed he had contract papers already signed by Lesnar. He stated that if Oba Femi agrees to the deal, the two rivals will meet again in a rematch at Clash in Italy.