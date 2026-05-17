Randy Orton’s WWE Absence Linked To Serious Back Injury

Dave Meltzer has shed more light on why Randy Orton has been missing from WWE television since WrestleMania 42, revealing that the veteran star is once again dealing with a serious back issue tied to the injury that nearly ended his career several years ago.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained that Orton’s health situation played a major role in WWE’s recent creative direction, including the decision not to put the Undisputed WWE Championship on him at WrestleMania.

“Back injury. That’s why he’s been gone since WrestleMania and it’s probably why he didn’t win the title. He’s got a back injury and it’s significant. He’s had it for years. It almost ended his career, came back, still there and that’s why he’s been out.”

The update follows earlier reports suggesting WWE had seriously discussed a title change during the build to WrestleMania 42. Both Bodyslam and Fightful Select previously noted there was internal consideration for Orton to defeat Cody Rhodes before plans shifted late in the process.

Orton’s back troubles date back years and led to spinal fusion surgery in 2022 after doctors warned the injury could force him into retirement. He eventually returned at Survivor Series 2023 after an 18 month absence, but Meltzer’s latest comments indicate the issue has continued lingering behind the scenes.

The former world champion has not appeared on WWE programming since the April 25 episode of SmackDown. Although he was originally advertised for Backlash on May 9 in a planned tag match involving Rhodes, Pat McAfee, and Jelly Roll, those plans were ultimately dropped.

At WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton in a brutal main event encounter. Rhodes reportedly suffered a concussion during the match and finished the bout with his eye swollen shut after taking a hard punch from Orton. WWE followed the match with a post-match attack from Orton, including a punt kick, signaling the rivalry was expected to continue.

With Rhodes now moving into a championship program against GUNTHER heading into Clash in Italy on May 31, Orton’s eventual return remains one of the biggest unanswered questions on SmackDown.