Iyo Sky Announces Marriage To WWE NXT Star Naraku

WWE star Iyo Sky has confirmed that she is married to WWE NXT talent Naraku, the former NJPW standout known to fans as EVIL. The announcement was made on May 17 through social media, where Sky shared wedding photos alongside a heartfelt statement addressing fans. Their relationship was also revealed publicly during an episode of the Japanese documentary program Jounetsu Tairiku that aired the same day.

The news arrives just days after Naraku made his official WWE NXT in ring debut, picking up a win over Lince Dorado on the May 12 edition of NXT.

“We would like to announce that NARAKU, formerly EVIL of WWE, and IYO SKY, formerly Io Shirai of WWE, are now husband and wife,” the statement read. “Having started our professional wrestling careers in Japan, we have each seen different landscapes and different skies, but from this early summer, we will be able to compete on the same stage across the ocean in WWE, becoming colleagues and comrades. We feel a deep sense of connection and joy in this.”

The message continued by reflecting on their future together both personally and professionally.

“From now on, as husband and wife, we will support each other in our daily lives, and as WWE superstars, we will share both the loneliness of darkness and the glory, pushing each other to improve and striving to shine even brighter. We will never forget our gratitude to all the fans and those involved who have supported and guided us so far, and we intend to push forward together towards even greater heights.”

Reports of the pair’s engagement first surfaced back in 2015 through Tokyo Sports, though the two largely kept their relationship private throughout their rise in Japanese wrestling and eventual move to WWE.

Naraku spent 15 years competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling under the EVIL name before officially joining WWE earlier this year. Since arriving in NXT, he has already made it clear that his goal is to capture the NXT Championship currently held by Tony D’Angelo. During his NJPW career, he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and multiple NEVER Openweight titles.

Sky joined WWE in 2018 and quickly became one of the standout stars of the NXT women’s division before moving to the main roster. She later won the WWE Women’s World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023 and remains a featured performer on WWE Raw.

Should Naraku eventually capture the NXT Championship, the pair would join Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as married WWE couples who have both held NXT’s top championships.