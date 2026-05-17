WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Bringing Cain Velasquez Back

Former MMA star Cain Velasquez spent time working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2019 alongside his appearances for WWE, but a return under WWE’s ownership of AAA does not appear likely anytime soon.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Velasquez likely would have already resurfaced in AAA had the promotion remained independent.

“If WWE had not bought AAA, he would already be wrestling for AAA. They didn’t leave on the best of terms. I don’t think WWE really wants him in the sense of what their goals are. Their goals aren’t like, let’s bring in a Mexican celebrity.”

Meltzer added that several key AAA figures still hold Velasquez in very high regard, particularly Dorian Roldan and Konnan.

“The AAA people, Dorian Roldan, Konnan, those people that were involved, they love Cain Velasquez. I was pretty much told that if it was Dorian’s company, then they would have definitely brought Cain in for big shows because that’s how much they think of him.”

Velasquez recently returned home to his family after serving 10 months in prison and receiving early parole. He had originally been sentenced to five years after pleading no contest to several charges, including attempted murder.