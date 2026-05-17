WWE Reportedly In Heavy Talks To Bring Back Baron Corbin

WWE could be bringing back a familiar face, as new reports indicate the company has been in serious discussions with former Baron Corbin about a return.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that talks with the former WWE star have been ongoing in a major way, although he stopped short of saying an agreement has officially been finalized. Meltzer also suggested the discussions may connect to the ongoing mystery surrounding Danhausen and his recent “something bigger” teases on SmackDown.

“Probably back in WWE. I’ve not heard it’s a done deal, but I know it’s been talked about, yes.”

Meltzer went on to speculate that the mystery figure being hinted at on SmackDown could very well be Corbin himself.

“On the SmackDown show, when Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s who it is. That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in.”

He later clarified that while nothing has been officially confirmed to him as completed, discussions have absolutely taken place.

“It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done. But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about.”

Since leaving WWE in November 2024 after his contract expired, Corbin has wrestled under the name “Nomad” Bishop Dyer. During that time, he has appeared for several promotions including National Wrestling Alliance, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and Maple Leaf Pro. He also competed in an AEW dark match in January 2026.

Corbin previously admitted that a WWE comeback was always possible during an appearance on Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

“I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either.”

While away from WWE, he captured the MLW World Tag Team Championships alongside Donovan Dijak as part of The Skyscrapers. Outside the ring, he has also focused heavily on combat sports training, earning a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt under Rolles Gracie Jr. and winning gold at the IBJJF Tampa International Open shortly after leaving WWE.

During his original WWE run, Corbin accomplished plenty, including winning the 2017 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the United States Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Bron Breakker.

At this stage, WWE has not publicly addressed the report or confirmed Corbin’s status with the company.