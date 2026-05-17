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Roman Reigns Set For WWE Raw Following Jacob Fatu Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2026
Roman Reigns Set For WWE Raw Following Jacob Fatu Confrontation

WWE has confirmed two new additions for this Monday’s episode of Raw following an announcement made by Adam Pearce on social media Sunday morning.

Roman Reigns is now scheduled to appear on the show to respond to last week’s confrontation involving Jacob Fatu. WWE has also added a Tornado Six Man Tag Team Match featuring El Grande Americano and Los Americanos facing off against “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos.

The updated lineup joins previously announced matches and segments, including an open challenge from Oba Femi and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout. Champions Paige and Brie Bella are set to defend the titles against Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Currently advertised for Monday’s WWE Raw:

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

• Oba Femi Open Challenge

• Roman Reigns appearance

• Tornado Six Man Tag Team Match: El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs. “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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