Paul Wight Signs New AEW Contract Extension

Paul Wight is staying with AEW after reportedly signing a new contract extension with the company.

Fightful Select reports that Wight’s previous deal was due to expire earlier in 2026, but a new agreement has now been reached. While the exact length of the extension has not been disclosed, Wight is said to remain firmly under AEW contract.

Since joining AEW in 2021, Wight has taken on several roles behind the scenes and on screen. Alongside commentary work for AEW Dark: Elevation, he has become a mentor for younger talent and assisted with the company’s community outreach efforts. His last in ring appearance for AEW came in November 2023, while he has also focused heavily on a long-term weight loss transformation.

Now 54 years old, Wight has openly discussed his future in wrestling throughout 2026. During an appearance on TFI Friday Unplugged with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio UK earlier this month, he made it clear he still plans to wrestle again.

“I don’t have to do much at this stage of the game. I’m not competing for championships. I’m not pulling the wagon and working every week. I have a great opportunity with All Elite Wrestling, which has been very important to me, to help mentor some of the younger talent when they want it, tell them stories that might help them avoid some of life’s troubles, and do commentary where I can help explain what they’re doing while also helping develop their characters.”

Wight has also spoken honestly about the physical toll his career has taken. He revealed he has undergone at least one surgery every year since 2018 or 2019. Speaking on the Insight podcast in April, he explained that his focus now is simply enjoying the time he has left in wrestling.

“I’m feeling real good. I think my main thing now is, I understand there’s a short window left. And listen, I’m not in any way, shape or form delusional that I’m going to go out and compete for championships and pull the wagon. Those days are done. There’s nothing I can do that’s going to make my career any bigger or better. All I can do is enjoy some of the last years that I have under contract with AEW, and hopefully have some fun with some of the younger talent, and teach them some of the lessons that have been passed down to me.”

He also dismissed the modern idea that every veteran wrestler needs a carefully scripted ending to their career.

“I know there’s a big current thing where everybody wants to write their story, which I’m so sick of hearing. Not everybody gets a story. I may not get a story. I may not get a retirement match. I’m very real about this. I have to do certain things and hold myself accountable to get to a position so that I can compete for fun. For no other reason other than I want to have fun in the ring.”

Wight originally signed with AEW in February 2021 after ending his 22 year run with WWE.