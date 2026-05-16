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WWE Files Trademark For Potential New Video Game Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2026
WWE Files Trademark For Potential New Video Game Title

WWE has moved to secure another possible video game title, filing a new trademark for “WWE Hard Hitters.”

The company submitted the application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 15, with the filing covering a wide range of gaming-related uses.

According to the application, the trademark is intended for:

“Video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices.”

The filing has sparked speculation that WWE could be preparing another gaming project outside of its main WWE 2K series.

The “WWE Hard Hitters” trademark is the latest in a string of recent filings by the company.

Earlier this month on May 10, WWE also filed to trademark “WWE Super Scramble,” which was similarly listed for video game purposes.

A few days before that, on May 8, WWE submitted trademarks for “Samoan Werewolf,” the nickname currently associated with Jacob Fatu, along with “NXT Global Heritage Invitational,” which appears to be tied to a potential future NXT tournament concept.

Additional May 8 filings included “Earn The Day” and “Head of the Table,” both connected to merchandise and clothing use.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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