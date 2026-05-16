Marty Jannetty Reportedly Undergoes Foot Amputation





Former WWE star Marty Jannetty is reportedly recovering after undergoing a foot amputation, according to comments made by his longtime friend and former wrestler Eddy Mansfield during an appearance on the Monte and The Pharaoh YouTube channel.

Mansfield used the discussion to express frustration with how wrestling veterans are treated once their careers are over, while questioning why WWE had not stepped in to support Jannetty during what he described as one of the toughest periods of his life.

“To all you wrestling fans out there, one of my dearest friends ever on the face of this earth, and was a great wrestler, had his foot amputated, and his name is the rocker Marty Jannetty.”

Mansfield then shifted focus toward the broader issue of wrestler healthcare and financial support after retirement, something he said he has spoken out about for years.

“And you know, that’s how come I stood up years and years and years ago for the guys to be taken care of in the right way medically.

And I don’t understand, and I have high praise for Shawn Michaels. I really do. Shawn is dear to me. He’s really a good guy.

But where in the hell was WWE to help Marty Jannetty? Hell, he made them millions of dollars, and you can’t help him when he is in the biggest need of his life, fighting for his life?”

Mansfield continued by criticizing wrestling promoters and the industry as a whole for not doing more to support performers once they are no longer active competitors.

“I don’t understand that.

And that’s where I’ve had trouble with promoters the whole damn time.

These guys at WWE can get all these pay raises and all this other crap, screw the wrestling fans out of a bunch of damn money for tickets, but you can’t take care of the guys who make you the money.”

Jannetty remains one of the most recognizable tag team wrestlers of the late 1980s and early 1990s as one half of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels. While details surrounding the amputation have not yet been publicly confirmed by Jannetty himself, Mansfield’s comments have sparked concern and support from wrestling fans online.