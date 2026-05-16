Vince McMahon Scrapped Live WWE Apology Promo After Major Injury Incident

Former WWE star Ridge Holland has opened up about a backstage moment that left a lasting impact on him following the accident that ended Big E’s wrestling career.

Speaking on Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Holland revealed that Vince McMahon nearly had him deliver a live apology promo on SmackDown just days after Big E suffered his devastating neck injury in March 2022.

According to Holland, the segment was planned for live television and he had prepared himself to speak honestly about the situation.

“I remember the week after Vince had arranged for me to cut an apology promo,” Holland said. “I didn’t know what I was going to say. I was just going to be as real as I could, speak from the heart.”

Holland explained that he was standing by and ready to go live when the decision was abruptly changed seconds before airtime.

“It went like 10, 9, 8… and it got to five, four, and then I saw Vince and Bruce just go like that and nah, and they cut it at the last second.”

The former WWE star admitted the experience changed his outlook on the company moving forward.

“I thought from then on, I never felt the same way about the company. I thought they just did that to mess with me.”

The injury itself took place during a SmackDown tag team match involving The New Day, Sheamus, and Holland. During a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside, Big E landed awkwardly on his head, suffering fractured vertebrae in his neck.

Although Big E avoided paralysis and did not require surgery, he officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in February 2026 after being denied medical clearance to wrestle again. Throughout the ordeal, Big E consistently made it clear he never blamed Holland for the accident.