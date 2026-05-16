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WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Failed TNA Drug Test

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2026
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Failed TNA Drug Test

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has opened up about his experience with drug testing during his run in TNA Wrestling, revealing that enforcement under the company’s previous management was far less strict compared to WWE.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Dudley explained that TNA did conduct testing at the time, but he felt there was little real follow-through when it came to punishments.

“They were [drug testing], but at the time, the old regime of TNA, not this new one, the old regime, they were testing, but they weren’t really keeping up with it, or they weren’t hammering down like WWE would hammer it down. If you use drugs, you get suspended, you get fined, then you get booted out.”

Dudley then recalled receiving a phone call after failing one of the tests during his stint with the promotion.

“I got a phone call [from TNA] that said, ‘Hey, you’ve tested positive for such and such.’

And I went, ‘So what are you telling me?’

He’s like, ‘Just don’t do it again. Goodbye.’ Click.”

He went on to confirm there was never any official punishment handed down after the failed test.

“[You’re saying TNA drug tested you and you failed it?] I failed it once. There was no discipline for it. I thought there would be, but there wasn’t.”

Dudley also stressed multiple times that he was specifically referring to TNA’s former leadership structure and not the current version of the company.

“Like I said, if it was WWE, they would have. But again, this was the old regime of TNA, not the current TNA that you see now on AXS TV. This was totally before Carlos [Silva] took over, way before me and The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz had their last table match. This was way before that.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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