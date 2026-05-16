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Tony Khan Confirms Persephone’s AEW Return Timeline

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2026
Tony Khan Confirms Persephone’s AEW Return Timeline

Tony Khan has shared a positive update on Persephone’s recovery, confirming she is expected to be medically cleared in June and ready to compete in the 2026 Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Speaking during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum in Salisbury, Maryland, Khan said he is excited to have Persephone back in action after her recent injury setback.

“It was really unfortunate when Persephone got hurt. Really unfortunate. I am such a huge fan of Persephone. I’m very excited that right now, the doctors have said she’ll be back in June and she’ll be able to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. That is great for us.”

Persephone was pulled from the Women’s World Title Survival of the Fittest match at ROH Supercard of Honor after suffering an injury ahead of the event. Sareee is also currently sidelined, with the Japanese star recently revealing she is taking a month away from the ring to recover from a neck injury.

Earlier this week, Khan noted that both women were still expected to be cleared in time for the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup, and Friday’s update officially confirmed Persephone remains on schedule for a June return.

Since arriving in AEW earlier this year as part of the Triangle of Madness group, Persephone has quickly become one of the company’s standout additions to the women’s division.

The currently announced first-round matches for the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament are:

• Persephone vs. Hazuki

• Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor

• Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena

• Skye Blue vs. Sareee


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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