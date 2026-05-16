Tony Khan Fires Back At WWE Rumors About AEW TV Future

Tony Khan has responded publicly to the latest speculation surrounding AEW’s future television plans, directly pushing back on claims that the company could struggle to secure a media rights deal after its current agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery expires in 2027.

Speaking during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum on Friday night, Khan addressed a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that cited WWE sources allegedly discussing AEW’s long-term television future internally. According to the report, some within WWE have been spreading the belief that AEW may not remain part of the Paramount/Skydance plans once the merger process is completed.

The report stated:

“Another person in WWE noted to us this week that they have definitely spread word in the company among some if not many that AEW won’t be on Paramount/Skydance and question if they can get a viable deal elsewhere.”

Khan made it clear he disagrees with that outlook and suggested the claims being circulated are far from accurate.

“It could be true, but a lot of reports have substance to them, but you never know firsthand when you’re hearing third-hand reports. I saw a report today that somebody in WWE is telling people within WWE, talking about AEW’s next TV deal and talking about what we’re doing. I was surprised by that. All I’ll say is, what they said could not be further from the truth. They are entitled to their opinions. I’ve been trying to be respectful to them and try to conduct myself as a gentleman. For them to go on background and spread these things, I’ll just turn the other cheek. Maybe a couple of years ago, I wouldn’t have done it like that.”

Khan also reflected on how his public approach toward WWE has evolved over the last few years, crediting the passing of Jay Briscoe in January 2023 for changing his perspective personally and professionally.

“My new approach lately has been turning the other cheek. I’ve thought about Jesus more following Jay Briscoe’s death and have tried to apply that to my life.”

Despite the ongoing speculation, Khan sounded optimistic about AEW’s future media rights outlook. He has previously spoken positively about the possibility of working alongside new leadership connected to the Paramount/Skydance acquisition and has repeatedly stated he maintains a strong relationship with David Ellison. Khan has also openly discussed the idea of AEW sharing a network platform with UFC under a potential future structure.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also acknowledged that similar rumors surrounded AEW before its previous television negotiations, only for the company to ultimately secure an upgraded deal. The report further noted AEW remains strong in several key demographics, continues to bring in notable pay-per-view revenue, and is still considered relatively inexpensive compared to UFC rights fees.

Khan was also asked about former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who officially exited WWE on May 2 after reportedly declining reduced-money offers tied to their long-term contracts.

Because both men remain within their WWE non-compete periods, Khan avoided discussing any possible AEW interest directly.

“I can’t comment because they are still under contract to WWE.”

However, he still praised both performers highly.

“They’re great wrestlers. I would say that under any circumstances.”

Reports from Fightful Select and WrestleVotes Radio have indicated there is significant support within AEW for bringing the duo into the company once they are legally able to compete elsewhere. Kingston and Woods are currently scheduled for their first public appearance following WWE at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City later this month, where they are advertised under the names Kofi and Austin Creed.