Report Reveals WWE Concerns Over AEW’s Long Term TV Future

WWE is reportedly already discussing the possibility that AEW could face major challenges securing another big media rights deal once its current agreement expires in late 2027.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that several people within WWE have been talking about uncertainty surrounding AEW’s long-term future, especially with the ongoing Paramount and Skydance merger situation still unresolved.

One WWE source reportedly admitted that nobody truly knows who will be making decisions about AEW programming once the merger is finalized, or when the full process will even be completed.

However, another WWE source claimed there has already been internal talk within the company suggesting AEW may not fit into Paramount and Skydance’s future plans.

“But another person in WWE noted to us this week that they have definitely spread word in the company among some if not many that AEW won’t be on Paramount/Skydance and question if they can get a viable deal elsewhere.”

Meltzer added that some people at high levels within WWE are already speaking as though AEW missing out on another major deal is becoming the expected outcome.

“One person there noted that people at the highest levels are talking like AEW won’t get another deal.”

Despite the speculation, Meltzer pointed out that similar rumors circulated heavily during AEW’s previous media rights negotiations before the promotion ultimately landed a significant increase on its last deal.

The report also noted that there is still major uncertainty tied to the Paramount and Skydance merger, with nobody fully aware of how the merged company will view AEW moving forward.

Meltzer further stated that AEW continues to deliver strong ratings for TBS, performs well in key demographics, generates pay-per-view revenue, and remains far less expensive than UFC from a rights fee perspective.

There are also reportedly multiple possible outcomes still being discussed internally, including the idea of AEW pay-per-views eventually shifting onto future Paramount and Skydance streaming platforms.

For now, though, WWE sources reportedly continue pushing the idea internally that AEW’s television future beyond 2027 could become a serious issue, despite no official decisions being made.