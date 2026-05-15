Returning WWE Star Expected Back On SmackDown Tonight

WWE SmackDown moves on from WrestleMania 42 Backlash tonight as the road to both Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 and Clash in Italy on May 31 officially begins. The fallout edition of SmackDown airs live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina at 8 PM ET on USA Network and Netflix internationally, with hometown star Trick Williams set for a major celebration and several key storylines expected to take shape heading into the next premium live events.

Among the biggest developments advertised for tonight is GUNTHER’s expected decision regarding his WWE future. After Paul Heyman revealed last week that he had secured a contract opportunity for The Ring General to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER is now expected to officially sign with the SmackDown brand. Rhodes already put pen to paper, and after GUNTHER blindsided him earlier this month, the stage appears set for a massive title clash in Turin at Clash in Italy.

Trick Williams also returns home to South Carolina following his successful United States Championship defense against Sami Zayn at Backlash. The match ended after interference from Lil Yachty helped Williams connect with the Trick Shot for the victory. Columbia holds special meaning for Williams, who played football for the University of South Carolina under his real name Matrick Belton before beginning his WWE career. Carmelo Hayes has already emerged as a possible next challenger after fans loudly backed the idea following Backlash, and with Hayes advertised for tonight’s show, tensions between the former allies could finally explode.

Jade Cargill is also set to speak after making her surprise return to SmackDown last week. Cargill interrupted a six woman tag team match involving Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, B-Fab, Michin, and Fatal Influence, costing Ripley’s side the match in the process. After losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Ripley at WrestleMania 42, Cargill appears determined to reignite that rivalry immediately. Both women are scheduled to appear tonight, raising the possibility of another confrontation.

Elsewhere, Chelsea Green is expected back on WWE television less than two weeks after undergoing a heart procedure to correct supraventricular tachycardia. Green confirmed she would be at SmackDown after attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu alongside husband Matt Cardona.

“From The Mandalorian and Grogu premiere tonight in LA straight to SmackDown.”