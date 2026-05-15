Former WWE Star Could Be Heading Back To Familiar Territory

Jeff Cobb’s next move may already be coming into focus following his WWE departure, with signs pointing toward a possible NJPW return instead of a complete split from his career in Japan.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cobb was backstage at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku earlier this month and is still believed to have ties in Japan despite his WWE exit.

“Jeff Cobb was backstage at Dontaku. I believe he still has a place in Japan. Unless WWE gives his special dispensation, he would not be able to return in time for G-1 if he does end up here, as the non-compete ends on 7/24. We don’t know if that is what he’ll do. New Japan has its own financial issues. It wouldn’t surprise me if AEW picked up Cobb, but the reality is his chances of going to AEW as a star were much higher one year ago. WWE often enhances someone’s value, but Cobb would not be one of those people.”

Cobb’s 90 day WWE non compete clause reportedly runs through July 24, which creates a major obstacle for any potential appearance in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. NJPW’s annual tournament is expected to begin in mid July, meaning Cobb would either need special clearance from WWE or enter the tournament later than the rest of the field.

AEW has also been mentioned as a possible landing spot, although Meltzer noted Cobb’s stock may not be as high now as it was before signing with WWE.

Cobb was released during WWE’s post WrestleMania 42 roster cuts after less than a year with the company. He debuted in May 2025 under the name JC Mateo as part of Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction within the Bloodline storyline, but the run failed to gain much momentum compared to his success in Japan.

Before joining WWE, Cobb built a strong reputation in NJPW as one of the promotion’s top international stars. During his run there, he captured the NEVER Openweight Championship, IWGP Tag Team Championships, and NJPW World Television Championship.

NJPW has not yet officially announced the full lineup or dates for G1 Climax 35.