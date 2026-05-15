Mustafa Saed Makes Surprise Return During TNA iMPACT! Battle Royal

A blast from ECW’s past surfaced on the May 14 episode of TNA iMPACT as Mustafa Saed made a surprise appearance during the opening Battle Royal to crown a new number one contender for the TNA World Championship.

The unexpected return immediately caught longtime wrestling fans off guard, with the former ECW star entering the match unannounced after several competitors had already filled the ring.

Best known as one-half of The Gangstas alongside the late New Jack, Saed wasted no time bringing chaos to the fight. The 62-year-old veteran stormed into the match and attacked Bear Bronson using a trash can, giving the crowd a quick reminder of his hardcore roots.

The comeback was short-lived, however, as Order 4’s Agent Zero quickly tossed Saed over the top rope for an early elimination.

Even with the brief appearance, the moment carried plenty of significance. Saed had reportedly not appeared on a major nationally televised wrestling broadcast in around 25 years. After ECW closed its doors, he largely stepped away from the national wrestling spotlight, focusing more on training younger talent while making occasional appearances on the independent circuit.

Reports surrounding the segment noted that Saed had recently been working smaller independent shows in California in preparation for the TNA appearance and to get back into ring shape.

While his appearance only lasted a few moments, it gave fans a heavy dose of nostalgia and helped establish Agent Zero and Order 4 as major threats within TNA.

The Battle Royal ultimately came down to Eric Young and Elijah battling on the apron. Young secured the victory after hitting a low blow that sent Elijah crashing to the floor, earning himself a future TNA World Championship opportunity against Mike Santana.

For one night, TNA leaned into its hardcore nostalgia roots, and Mustafa Saed delivered one more memorable moment for longtime fans.