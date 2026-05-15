Fabian Aichner Debuts In TNA And Confronts New X Division Champion

Former WWE star Fabian Aichner has officially arrived in TNA, and he wasted no time making a statement in the X Division title picture.

The wrestler previously known as Giovanni Vinci made a surprise appearance to close out the May 14 episode of TNA iMPACT! following the X Division Championship main event between Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater.

Slater defended the title against Alexander in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match and struck first with a quick roll-up to grab the opening fall. Alexander responded by slowing the pace down and turning the match into a more physical battle as momentum shifted in his favor.

After regaining control, Alexander delivered back-to-back Lumbar Checks to score two straight falls and capture the X Division Championship.

Moments after the win, the show took another turn.

Fabian Aichner stepped onto the stage as commentary hyped him up as “one of the most dynamic athletes of the free agent market today” and referenced his success in NXT. Aichner locked eyes with Alexander before pointing directly at the X Division Championship, instantly teasing his next move in TNA.

During his WWE run, Aichner competed as Giovanni Vinci alongside Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser as part of Imperium. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championships during his time with the group.

Aichner originally signed with WWE in 2017 after building a name for himself across the European wrestling scene. He later competed in both NXT UK and NXT before being repackaged in NXT 2.0 with the flashy Giovanni Vinci presentation and the “Veni Vidi Vici” gimmick.

Interestingly, TNA used the same branding and entrance style for his debut appearance.

There is also history between Aichner and Alexander. Both men competed in WWE’s 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament and were eventually released during WWE’s February 2025 roster cuts.