AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Nearing Sellout With Massive Ticket Surge

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest live events of the year, with updated numbers from WrestleTix showing major momentum heading into Memorial Day weekend.

According to the latest tracking, 13,848 tickets have now been distributed for the Sunday, May 24 pay-per-view at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York. The figure marks an increase of 360 tickets between WrestleTix’s Wednesday morning and evening updates, with interest reportedly boosted by this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, ongoing storyline developments, and several confirmed additions to the match card.

Standard admission prices are also climbing, with the lowest available ticket currently listed at $225.40.

The event has already surpassed the attendance figure for last year’s Double or Nothing event in Glendale, Arizona, which finished with 8,200 tickets distributed. With Louis Armstrong Stadium configured for a maximum of 14,823 seats according to WrestleTix, the show is now within reach of topping 14,000 distributed tickets before bell time, especially if more seating sections are opened in the coming days.

The current lineup for Double or Nothing 2026 includes:

• AEW World Championship, Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF

• AEW Women’s World Championship Four-Way Match: Thekla (c) vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

• AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match: FTR (c) vs. Cage & Cope

• Stadium Stampede Match: Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks vs. Ricochet, Gates of Agony, Mark Davis, The Dogs, and Andrade El Idolo

The Title vs. Hair stipulation was officially added after Darby Allin challenged MJF during Dynamite. MJF later accepted the terms, and the two are now set to sign the contract on next week’s show.