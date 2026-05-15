John Cena Says WWE In Ring Career Is Officially Over

John Cena has once again made it clear that his wrestling career is over, explaining during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle that his December 2025 match against GUNTHER marked the end of what he could physically give to WWE inside the ring.

Cena officially retired from active competition after losing to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025. Although he has continued appearing on WWE television in non wrestling roles, including hosting WrestleMania 42 and unveiling the John Cena Classic at Backlash, he insists fans should not expect another match.

Under his latest WWE agreement, Cena is still involved with the company through scheduled appearances, talent scouting for WWE developmental, and helping promote the Club WWE platform.

While discussing his future on TODAY, Cena addressed the possibility of wrestling again and made it clear he has no intention of stepping back into the ring.

“Just in a new role. In-ring performance, I will not fall down again. I’m 49, I have given my physical best to WWE. The product is so fast, and time’s undefeated. Rather than hang around and put out a product that I feel might be less to our consumer, I made a promise to our fans, when I was young, when I was in my 20s, I said, and I quote, ‘When I’m a step slower, it’s time to go.’ That’s happened, and it’s time to go.”

Cena’s mindset differs somewhat from fellow retired WWE star AJ Styles. Styles has also transitioned into a backstage role following his retirement roughly a month after Cena, but he has repeatedly stated that he would not completely dismiss the possibility of a future return if the right situation came along.

Cena, however, has remained firm throughout the past year that his in ring career is definitively finished.