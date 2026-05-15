WWE House Shows Expected To Feature Lower Ticket Prices

Bryan Alvarez says WWE’s returning house show tour is being built around one major idea: cheaper tickets.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez revealed that affordability is a key selling point for the 2026 WWE Summer Tour.

“The number one thing that I heard was the idea is that these are going to be much more affordable shows,” Alvarez explained. “These will be more affordable shows. They’re not going to be TV tapings.”

He compared the expected pricing to current WWE TV events, pointing to a message from a listener about upcoming Raw ticket costs.

“My buddy Matthew says that tickets to Raw in Inglewood this summer, $460 for lower level, for a Raw show.”

Alvarez added that many WWE talents are also excited about the return of house shows, mainly because of the relaxed environment compared to live television.

“A lot of wrestlers really love doing house shows because they’re easier in the sense that you don’t have this rush of, ‘Oh my God, something got changed during the show. Our time got cut.’ You go out there, you have some fun. You have an easy match in front of fans. The people are super into it. It’s a fun thing to do, and a lot of wrestlers miss doing house shows.”

He also noted that house shows are valuable for wrestler development, claiming the lack of regular live events has hurt the growth of newer main roster stars in WWE. Alvarez said AEW has faced a similar issue, with several talents from the company’s early years not improving as much due to working fewer dates.

WWE’s 2026 Summer Tour begins July 11 and runs through August 30 across 10 cities. Presale tickets go live May 19, while general ticket sales begin May 20.