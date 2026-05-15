Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants WWE Appearance And Randy Orton Punt Kick

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is interested in making a WWE appearance and even floated the idea of taking Randy Orton’s infamous Punt Kick during a recent livestream with Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

The conversation took place during Jake Paul’s IRL Kick stream from Miami on May 13, where Logan Paul joined the broadcast by phone. During the call, 6ix9ine directly pitched the idea of getting involved with WWE despite acknowledging the controversy surrounding his public image.

“I want to make an entrance in WWE, but I’m so controversial and, like, I got so much , -,” he said. “Not RKO. What’s that , - by Randy Orton when he gets kicked in the head , I’m only [talking about] kicking the head. I got punted in the gym, so it’s like regular , -, like I can handle it. I ain’t get knocked out.”

Logan Paul appeared open to the idea and responded by saying he would see what could potentially be arranged behind the scenes.

“Let me talk to my colleagues and see if I can get you involved.”

The relationship between 6ix9ine and the Paul brothers has been ongoing for some time. Back in December 2025, the rapper accompanied Jake Paul to the ring ahead of his boxing showdown against Anthony Joshua in Miami.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has never previously appeared in WWE programming, although Logan Paul has become a regular part of WWE television since signing with the company in 2023. His brother Jake Paul has also maintained ties with 6ix9ine through multiple public appearances and events.

Whether WWE would seriously consider bringing him in remains uncertain. The rapper himself admitted his reputation could create hesitation internally. Hernandez pleaded guilty in 2019 to federal racketeering and weapons charges tied to the Nine Trey Gangsters case before later cooperating with authorities. He was released to home confinement in 2020 and later completed his sentence.