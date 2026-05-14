AEW Reportedly Interested In Working With Mick Foley

Mick Foley’s current WWE Legends agreement is reportedly nearing its end, and there is already interest from AEW about potentially bringing the Hall of Famer into the company this year.

Jon Alba of SI.com reported that Foley’s deal with WWE is expected to expire within the next month. According to the report, AEW has shown what was described as “real” interest in working with the hardcore wrestling icon, although the exact nature of a possible collaboration has not been determined.

The report noted that it remains unclear whether AEW would look to sign Foley to a longer-term agreement or simply bring him in for a one-off appearance tied to a major event or storyline.

One source reportedly told SI.com they were unaware of any confirmed plans for Foley to appear at AEW Double or Nothing. However, they added they would not be surprised if there was internal interest in using Foley at the pay-per-view should an agreement between both sides come together.

At this stage, there is no indication regarding how advanced talks may be beyond AEW’s initial interest in the WWE Hall of Famer.