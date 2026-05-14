John Cena’s New WWE Project Could Completely Fail And He Knows It

WWE’s newly announced John Cena Classic is still very much taking shape behind the scenes, as internal details surrounding the event remain unsettled following its reveal at WWE Backlash.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE has yet to finalize key pieces of the concept, including when and where the show will take place. Sources reportedly indicated that no official date or host venue has been secured so far. One source noted that an early December slot appears to make the most sense on WWE’s calendar, especially since it would coincide with the one year anniversary of Cena’s retirement bout against GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025.

The report also stated that Netflix showed immediate interest in carrying the special after Cena unveiled the concept during Backlash weekend. However, nothing has been formally agreed upon at this stage, and much of the structure surrounding the event is still being worked out internally.

That lines up with comments previously made by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, where he described the John Cena Classic as something WWE announced before all of the finer details had been finalized. WWE reportedly wanted the reveal to happen during Backlash regardless, even though the complete format had not yet been locked down.

Cena introduced the idea as a one night showcase pitting main roster talent against NXT stars, while adding a unique twist involving fan voting to determine the inaugural John Cena Classic Champion. The winner would not necessarily be decided by match victories alone.

“You, the audience, the fan, will vote to crown the champion of the John Cena Classic. Every participant qualifies, which also means for the first time in history, a superstar might not win their match, but their hustle could earn your respect, win your heart, win your vote, and you can still crown them the John Cena Classic Champion.”

Since the announcement, there has been widespread debate online regarding how the voting system would actually work. Some fans believe the event could feature a tournament format where wrestlers advance based on fan support, while others think it may simply be a stacked supershow where every competitor is eligible for the final vote regardless of match outcomes.

Questions have also surfaced over whether voting will be available to all fans or restricted to WWE’s new Club WWE membership service, which Cena also promoted during the announcement segment.

Cena later responded to criticism and skepticism surrounding the concept in a post on X, admitting the project carries risk but insisting it reflects who he is creatively.

“The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means, yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs. I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure, and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena.'”

Elsewhere, Bayley publicly reacted to reports that WWE had discussed a potential match between her and NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley for the event. At the moment, WWE has yet to officially reveal the lineup, qualifying process, or how the voting system will function.