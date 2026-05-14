WWE Reportedly Changing Women’s Division Plans Following Jacy Jayne’s Main Roster Success

Jacy Jayne’s arrival on WWE’s main roster is already having an impact behind the scenes, as new details suggest the company is adjusting plans within the women’s division following the early success of Fatal Influence on SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE creative has started reshuffling parts of the women’s division in response to the strong audience reactions Jayne and Fatal Influence have received over the past several weeks. While no exact storyline changes have been revealed, the report noted that multiple people involved creatively have acknowledged Jayne is being pushed into a more significant position quicker than initially expected.

Jayne has wasted little time making an impression since officially debuting on SmackDown. The former two time NXT Women’s Champion and former TNA Knockouts World Champion has immediately been placed opposite some of WWE’s biggest female stars, signaling strong confidence from management.

Fatal Influence made their first appearance on the April 24 edition of SmackDown, interrupting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match involving Brie Bella, Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Later in the same night, Jayne competed against WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in an impromptu non title bout that ended in disqualification after Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid attacked Ripley.

Momentum continued to build the following week when Jayne scored a major singles victory over Charlotte Flair on the May 1 SmackDown. The finish came after Henley interrupted Flair’s Figure Eight attempt, allowing Jayne to connect with the Rolling Encore for one of the biggest wins of her career.

Fatal Influence then picked up another key victory on the May 8 episode of SmackDown during a six woman tag team match against Ripley, Flair, and Bliss. Jayne pinned Bliss after chaos broke out at ringside involving Jade Cargill, who returned and aligned herself with B-Fab and Michin during the segment.

The current Fatal Influence lineup includes Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. The group originally launched in NXT during the summer of 2024 alongside Jazmyn Nyx before Reid later took over the role on the main roster version of the faction. Jayne’s two NXT Women’s Championship reigns under the Fatal Influence banner lasted a combined 288 days, helping establish the faction as one of the brand’s top acts before their promotion to SmackDown.

Jayne’s final NXT appearance came at NXT Revenge, where she lost a triple threat match against Lola Vice before officially joining SmackDown full time days later.