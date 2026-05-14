Joe Hendry Confirms WWE Music Album Releasing This Summer

Joe Hendry has revealed that a full music project with WWE is officially on the way, confirming during a live appearance in Tampa that he has recorded an original album set for release later this summer.

Speaking at Insight with Chris Van Vliet’s live show, Hendry surprised fans with what he described as a brand new exclusive announcement that had not been shared publicly before. While discussing where he records his music, Hendry confirmed he has been working directly with WWE Music on a full-length release.

“So, I mean, actually, I could drop an exclusive right here for people. Because this is actually very relevant. So this is an exclusive. I haven’t told anyone anywhere, but I have recorded an album with WWE music. And it is, it’s going to drop this summer. And we recorded most of that in New York at the WWE Studios.”

Hendry explained that the majority of the project was recorded inside WWE Studios in New York. However, due to the fast pace required for his topical music releases, he has since recreated the same recording setup at home to streamline production.

“What I’ve done now is the microphones that we have there, I have basically replicated the setup back home now, so I don’t need to fly to New York to do it. I can send stuff in, and we can work on it back and forth. So that’s one of the things that makes these songs work, is because they’re they’re fast and they’re topical. So we can basically, like we obviously did the Logan Paul song on TV, but we were able to just get it done that week because we could send files back and forth.”

When asked if the upcoming release would simply compile songs fans already know from WWE television, Hendry clarified that the project will consist entirely of fresh material.

“Well, it is, I will say they are. They are all original songs. And I won’t say any more than that. They are all original songs.”

Music has been a major part of Hendry’s wrestling persona for years. Long before arriving in WWE, he built a reputation through parody songs and comedic musical segments across the independent wrestling scene and TNA Wrestling. One of his earliest viral efforts came in 2014 with a parody version of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” during his time in ICW.

His popularity exploded even further with “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” which became a viral sensation throughout 2024 and climbed both the UK iTunes and Spotify charts. Hendry noted that the music video has now accumulated around 12 million YouTube views, alongside millions more streams on Spotify.

After officially signing with WWE in November 2025, Hendry made his RAW debut on April 27, 2026, where he performed “Can We Fire Logan Paul?” live in the ring with an acoustic guitar. WWE later uploaded the performance as an official music video on YouTube.