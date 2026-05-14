WWE Announces 10 New Dates For 2026 Summer Tour

WWE has officially expanded its 2026 Summer Tour schedule, adding ten more live event stops across the United States as the company continues its busy touring calendar heading into the second half of the year. The newly announced dates will feature WWE Superstars appearing in markets across New Mexico, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Virginia, New Hampshire, Georgia, and South Carolina throughout July and August.

WWE confirmed the additional events in a press release issued on Wednesday, with ticket sales set to begin next week.

WWE issued the following announcement regarding the tour expansion:

“WWE® ANNOUNCES 10 NEW LIVE EVENT DATES AS PART OF 2026 SUMMER TOUR

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, May 20 at 10am Local in Each Market

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, May 19 at 10am Local

May 14, 2026 – WWE today announced 10 new live event dates as part of its 2026 Summer Tour. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Wednesday, May 20 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, May 19 at 10am local. Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.”

The newly announced WWE Summer Tour dates include:

• Saturday, July 11 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the Pan American Center

• Sunday, July 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at The Pit

• Thursday, July 16 in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

• Saturday, July 25 in Stockton, California at Adventist Health Arena

• Sunday, July 26 in Bakersfield, California at Dignity Health Arena

• Thursday, July 30 in Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center

• Thursday, August 6 in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

• Thursday, August 13 in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena

• Saturday, August 29 in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena

• Sunday, August 30 in Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum

WWE also reiterated that the company continues to distribute its programming globally through partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network, and The CW as part of TKO Group Holdings.