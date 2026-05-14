Jim Ross Reveals Plans For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

Jim Ross has shared strong praise for AEW’s current direction involving Darby Allin ahead of the upcoming AEW World Championship match against MJF at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on the latest edition of Grilling JR, Ross reflected on the heated interaction between Darby and MJF on AEW Dynamite and made it clear he believes AEW has found something special with Allin’s current presentation. Ross, who called the show live, said the company’s focus on Darby is creating momentum that fans are naturally responding to.

“I like it. I like what AEW is doing with Darby. They’re getting some momentum. He provides hope in his little undersized body. He’s very resourceful. He sells great. So I’m very pleased with where AEW Tony Khan are heading with Darby Allin. He’s a player, and people cheer for the underdog, and whether he’s a champion or he isn’t, he’s the underdog. Just look at the scales.”

Ross continued by saying that Darby’s storyline currently feels like one of the most important things happening across AEW programming.

“AEW’s TVs lately have been very good. And what they’re doing with Darby, they’re not doing anything more important on their television than featuring Darby Allin and letting us support him and get behind him and all that stuff. So he’s very resilient. And I like how his approach a lot. So we’ll see how that materializes over the next few weeks. I plan on being in New York in a couple of weeks. And I’m excited about this card. It’s loaded, man. It’s got some good shit on it.”

Ross also looked ahead to several other matches scheduled for Double or Nothing, including the highly anticipated clash between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. According to JR, the significance of two legendary Japanese stars meeting on a major AEW stage will resonate heavily with fans in Japan.

“I think Okada and his adversary, his fellow Japanese star, are going to put a match out there that people are not going to soon forget. Just no doubt in my mind. And you can only imagine the uproar it’s causing and will cause in Japan as two of their homegrown favorite sons step in the ring against each other in what should be a phenomenal matchup.”

The veteran announcer also touched on the return of Stadium Stampede and admitted those matches can be difficult for commentators to follow due to the constant chaos and moving pieces. Ross believes Chris Jericho’s return could be a key factor in helping guide the match.

“Those matches are hard to lay out because you got so many moving parts. So I don’t know who’s going to be the captain of their teams and be the point man, because it’s gotta run through somebody. It’s kind of like a basketball game. You got a point guard that keeps the ball moving. Jericho, obviously, will be representing. I’m just talking off the top of my head that he will play a major role in the leadership of his team. Jericho is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. He’s just coming back. He’s going to want to make a good returning impression.”

Ross also reflected on Edge and Christian’s long history as a team ahead of their I Quit Match against FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. If Copeland and Christian lose, they can no longer team together.

“I saw enough of them together to make a determination that if chosen to go that route, that they could be an outstanding tag team. Now I was lucky on that one, because that came true. They’re a great team, and they’ve had some tremendous matches. They elevated the tag team division immensely. But now they’re in a different chapter of the book, and I can’t see those guys having that many more matches, tag matches or otherwise.”

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place on May 25 from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.