Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Aware Of WWE Commercial Backlash

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly well aware of growing criticism surrounding the heavy volume of advertising during WWE programming, with actor and longtime wrestling fan O'Shea Jackson Jr. revealing he personally raised the issue with both executives.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jackson Jr. explained that he discussed the subject directly with Triple H and McMahon after recording an episode of Stephanie’s What’s Your Story? podcast at WWE headquarters several months ago.

“I told this to Triple H and Stephanie when I did Stephanie's show. I told them the ads and the timing of them are horrendous,” Jackson Jr. stated. “This was like five, six months ago or something crazy like that when I went to do Stephanie McMahon's pod. Afterwards, because I did it at WWE headquarters, Triple H comes down, we're all talking, and I brought up my transgressions. And I was like, ‘Dude, the ads are crazy. Like, it's almost unwatchable.’ And, like, they know. It's just about, they’re working on placement of them maybe.”

Jackson Jr. also pointed to specific frustrations with commercial placement during entrances and major moments on WWE shows.

“I get it, Roman Reigns' entrance is seven minutes long, but that doesn't mean that's the time to throw the ads in. I should not, there should never be a moment where I miss IYO SKY's entrance because ‘we are back from commercial break.’ It's a level of respect for them. It's fine in the middle of a match, but at least picture-in-picture me.”

Advertising on WWE broadcasts has noticeably increased since WWE and UFC merged under TKO Group Holdings in 2023. The situation became a major talking point following WrestleMania 42, where fans tracked approximately 1 hour and 27 minutes of advertisements across both nights of the event. Reports noted that night one featured 52 minutes of commercials, while night two included roughly 35 minutes, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the overall runtime.