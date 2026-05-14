AEW May Be About To Lose Another Star

Big Bill’s AEW future could soon be up in the air, as his current contract is reportedly nearing its expiration date.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, sources who spoke with Fightful Select last month believed Big Bill’s deal with AEW was set to expire either at the end of May or early June. Sapp shared the update on X, with additional details available through Fightful Select.

Big Bill, real name William Morrissey, signed with AEW in 2022 after debuting as part of The Firm alongside Stokely Hathaway. He later found success teaming with Ricky Starks, with the duo capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships by defeating FTR in October 2023. Their reign came to an end in February 2024 when Sting and Darby Allin defeated them on AEW Dynamite. He is currently paired with Bryan Keith as part of the Paid In Full team.

Before joining AEW, Morrissey was best known to WWE fans as Big Cass, one-half of the popular Enzo and Cass duo. The team was called up to WWE’s main roster the night after WrestleMania 32 and quickly became one of the company’s standout tag acts. After the partnership ended, Morrissey transitioned into singles competition and entered a feud with Daniel Bryan before being released by WWE in June 2018.

Since then, Morrissey has been open about the personal struggles that contributed to his release, including battles with anxiety, depression, and alcohol addiction. Speaking previously on Talk Is Jericho, he explained how recovery changed his outlook both personally and professionally.

“I just applied the principles of what I learned in sobriety and recovery to wrestling,” Morrissey said. “Do what you’re told, put your head down, work hard, don’t complain. Just do what you’re told, move forward, and make each day better than the last.”

Prior to signing with Impact Wrestling in 2021, Morrissey also revealed he contacted Triple H to thank WWE for its support during his recovery process. According to Morrissey, Triple H responded positively and encouraged him to continue rebuilding his career.

While there is currently no word on whether AEW plans to extend his deal, Big Bill has remained a regular presence across AEW and ROH programming over the last several years.