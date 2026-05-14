AEW Reveals Owen Hart Tournament Bracket With Huge Double Or Nothing Matches

AEW officially unveiled the eight man field for the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament during Wednesday night’s Dynamite, and the bracket is already loaded with major matches heading into Double or Nothing.

One of the biggest first time matches possible is now locked in as Will Ospreay goes one on one with Samoa Joe next weekend at Double or Nothing. Ospreay recently returned from neck surgery and picked up a victory over Ace Austin on Dynamite in his first match since joining forces with the Death Riders. Joe also recently made his in ring comeback after recovering from a concussion, scoring a win in late April.

The winner will move on to face either Jack Perry or Mark Davis in the semifinals. That match has not yet received an official date. Their rivalry intensified after Davis defeated Perry for the National Championship at Fairway to Hell last weekend.

On the other side of the bracket, Swerve Strickland will finally collide with Bandido in a match AEW has been building toward for weeks. The bout marks Strickland’s first match since his loss to Kenny Omega in April and his first ever singles meeting with Bandido in AEW.

The winner of that contest advances to face either Brody King or Claudio Castagnoli. The two powerhouse stars are currently tied in their singles series after splitting wins in the 2023 and 2024 Continental Classic tournaments.

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals are scheduled for Forbidden Door on June 28 in San Jose, California. The eventual winner is expected to secure a future AEW World Championship opportunity at All In later this summer.