Christian Cage Left Bloodied During Chaotic AEW Dynamite Main Event

Christian Cage left AEW Dynamite battered and bloodied during a wild 10 man tag match on May 13, 2026, as the road to Double or Nothing intensified in brutal fashion.

The chaotic opener saw Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, The Young Bucks, and Orange Cassidy battle FTR, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a match designed to heat up the upcoming World Tag Team Championship “I Quit” showdown.

Things completely unraveled before the bell even settled in. Both teams immediately exploded into a brawl around ringside and throughout the arena before the action finally shifted back inside the ring.

Once things calmed down slightly, the heel side targeted Christian Cage and isolated him for a lengthy beatdown. FTR and the War Dogs repeatedly cut him off from his teammates and punished him in the corner until Cage finally escaped and tagged in Copeland.

The momentum instantly shifted as Copeland stormed through the opposition, while The Young Bucks and Orange Cassidy added even more chaos with rapid offense and high impact sequences.

One of the biggest moments came when the entire babyface team launched themselves from the turnbuckles onto everyone outside the ring. Copeland later drilled Clark Connors with an Impaler DDT, though the pinfall was broken up before the finish.

FTR nearly stole the win moments later after connecting with the Shatter Machine on Copeland, but Cassidy barely made the save in time.

During the closing stretch, Christian Cage appeared to suffer a nasty cut near his left eye, with blood clearly visible on his face as the action continued.

The finish became total mayhem. Connors accidentally speared Dax Harwood after Copeland avoided the attack, The Young Bucks followed with a double superkick, Cassidy connected with an Orange Punch, and Copeland finally ended the match with a massive Spear to Connors for the victory.

The win gives Copeland and Cage momentum heading into Double or Nothing, but Cage’s bloodied eye may have also offered a preview of just how violent the “I Quit” match could become.