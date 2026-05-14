Mark Briscoe Returns To AEW Dynamite And Calls Out Tommaso Ciampa

Mark Briscoe made his long-awaited return on the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, ending months of absence due to injury and instantly reigniting unfinished business with Tommaso Ciampa.

The former TNT Champion appeared backstage during Dynamite and reunited with The Conglomeration before quickly shifting focus toward Ciampa. Briscoe made it clear that the rivalry between the two is far from over and challenged Ciampa directly for next week’s show.

Briscoe had been absent from AEW programming since the March 11 edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with The Young Bucks in a losing effort against FTR and Ciampa. His disappearance sparked speculation among fans until reports later revealed he had been sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Prior to stepping away, Briscoe and Ciampa had been deeply involved in a heated TNT Championship feud. Their issues escalated after Ciampa defeated Briscoe for the title on the January 31 episode of Collision. Tensions only grew worse when Briscoe accidentally cost Ciampa a match in March, leading to Ciampa brutally attacking him in what became a major heel turn.

The rivalry appeared destined for a bigger showdown before Briscoe’s injury temporarily halted the storyline. Now, with Briscoe officially back on Dynamite, AEW seems ready to pick up exactly where things left off.

During his return appearance, Briscoe delivered a direct message to Ciampa.

“Tommaso Ciampa, next Wednesday on Dynamite, I want your ass son! You hear me?”