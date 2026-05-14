MJF Snaps After Signing Hair Vs. Title Match With Darby Allin

MJF finally agreed to put his hair on the line against Darby Allin during the May 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, but the contract signing dissolved into complete chaos before the night came to an end.

The official signing locked in the AEW World Championship match for Double or Nothing, with the bizarre stipulation now confirmed. Either Allin loses the title, or MJF loses the trademark hair he has become obsessed with protecting.

The feud has centered heavily around Allin mocking MJF’s vanity, especially after references to Friedman reportedly traveling to Turkey for a hair transplant. Throughout Dynamite, AEW leaned hard into the storyline, with MJF getting roasted backstage by bald extras and even taking jokes from Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa.

Darby Allin entered the segment fresh off a successful AEW World Championship defense against Konosuke Takeshita in the main event. Allin survived a punishing battle and retained after hitting consecutive Coffin Drops before immediately demanding MJF come to the ring.

Things escalated quickly once MJF arrived. Fans drowned him in “Bald!” chants while he stalled repeatedly before signing the contract. Friedman then unloaded on Allin verbally, claiming his own legacy would eclipse everyone else’s once he became a three-time AEW World Champion.

Allin answered by accusing MJF of caring more about his appearance than the championship itself, daring him to sign the deal so he could become a “bald-headed bitch.” With the crowd chanting along, MJF finally put pen to paper.

Moments later, though, MJF snapped.

The former champion attacked Allin with repeated punches before loading up the Dynamite Diamond Ring and blasting the exhausted champion with a knockout shot. MJF attempted to follow up with an avalanche Tombstone Piledriver in the corner, but Kevin Knight raced to the ring just in time to stop the assault as Dynamite went off the air.