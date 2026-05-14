Brian Cage Returns To AEW Dynamite After 14-Month Absence

Brian Cage made a shocking return to AEW Dynamite on May 13 after spending more than a year sidelined with a serious knee injury.

“The Machine” answered Kevin Knight’s TNT Championship open challenge in Asheville, North Carolina, marking his first AEW television match in 14 months. Cage had been recovering from knee surgery and multiple setbacks that kept pushing back his comeback timeline.

Despite the lengthy layoff, Cage looked every bit as dangerous as fans remembered. Earlier this year, he described the rehab process as one of the toughest and most painful stretches of his career, admitting lingering pain made it impossible to predict when he would be cleared.

AEW commentary highlighted the significance of Cage’s return throughout the match, while Renee Paquette also referenced his long road back. Cage arrived with Don Callis Family allies Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta, confirming he is still part of the faction.

Brian Cage makes immediate impact in AEW return

Cage dominated large portions of the TNT Championship bout, overpowering Kevin Knight with the explosive offense that made him one of AEW’s most intimidating heavyweights before the injury.

Outside interference from the Don Callis Family nearly shifted the match completely in Cage’s favor before Mike Bailey stepped in to even the odds. Knight eventually fought back and retained the TNT Championship.

Even in defeat, Cage’s return instantly adds another major name back into AEW’s heavyweight division.

The 42-year-old debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing 2020 and previously held the FTW Championship. He also found championship success in ROH as Television Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Before getting hurt, Cage had started gaining momentum heading into 2025 before suffering the knee injury during an independent match against Chris Masters.

Now back on Dynamite, Cage appears ready to reestablish himself as a serious threat in AEW once again.