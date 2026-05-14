Speedball Mike Bailey Calls Out AEW World Champion On Dynamite

Speedball Mike Bailey wasted no time throwing himself into AEW’s World Championship mix on the May 13 episode of Dynamite.

Fresh off helping Kevin Knight retain the TNT Championship, Bailey made it clear he already has his sights set on something bigger. After the match, Bailey openly called for a shot at whoever walked out of Dynamite as AEW World Champion.

Earlier in the night, Bailey scored a quick win over Westbrook before joining Knight at ringside for his TNT Title defense against Brian Cage. Knight survived the hard hitting battle and kept the championship after landing a UFO Splash, despite interference from Lance Archer throughout the match.

Bailey became a major factor late in the contest when he helped neutralize Archer at ringside, preventing the chaos from costing Knight the title.

Once the celebration began, Bailey grabbed the microphone and immediately shifted the conversation toward the AEW World Championship picture.

While praising Knight’s victory, Bailey admitted his attention was locked on the night’s main event between Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita.

Speedball Mike Bailey Targets AEW World Championship

Bailey specifically brought up his past with Takeshita, reminding fans the two were rivals during their time competing in Japan. Despite crossing paths overseas, Bailey noted they have never faced each other one on one in AEW.

That led Bailey to make his intentions crystal clear.

“I want next.”

The statement instantly added another major name into AEW’s crowded title scene.

Darby Allin entered the night as AEW World Champion after defeating MJF to become the company’s first Triple Crown Champion, while Takeshita represented the Don Callis Family in the title bout.

Whether Bailey gets the next opportunity remains to be seen, but he officially planted himself in the middle of the championship race as AEW’s main event picture continues to grow more competitive.