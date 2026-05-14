MJF Humiliated By Bald Wrestlers During AEW Dynamite Segment

MJF’s obsession with his hair became the punchline of AEW Dynamite this week as Darby Allin’s mind games reached another level ahead of their Hair vs. Title showdown at Double or Nothing.

The rivalry escalated after Allin refused to give MJF a rematch for the AEW World Championship despite Friedman offering cash and even the Dynamite Diamond Ring to get another opportunity. Instead, Allin agreed to the match on one condition only: MJF had to put his hair on the line.

Since then, Allin has repeatedly mocked MJF over rumors he traveled to Turkey for a hair transplant, claiming Friedman cares more about protecting his hair than reclaiming the AEW World Championship. Fans quickly joined in, with “Bald!” chants following MJF everywhere he goes.

AEW leaned fully into the joke during the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite with a backstage segment that saw Friedman surrounded by bald wrestlers, referees, and staff members while Renee Paquette questioned whether he was truly willing to risk losing his hair.

As MJF nervously walked through the parking lot, more bald heads kept appearing around him, sending the crowd into loud “Bald!” chants. The segment only got worse for Friedman when Tommaso Ciampa removed his cap to proudly reveal his bald head before Ricochet joined in on the trolling.

“Don’t worry Max, you’re gonna look great, just not as good as me,” Ricochet joked while showing off his own shaved head.

While the segment delivered plenty of comedy, it also added even more anticipation to the Hair vs. Title match at Double or Nothing, with MJF’s growing paranoia becoming one of AEW’s most entertaining storylines heading into the pay-per-view.