×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

MJF Humiliated By Bald Wrestlers During AEW Dynamite Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2026
MJF Humiliated By Bald Wrestlers During AEW Dynamite Segment

MJF’s obsession with his hair became the punchline of AEW Dynamite this week as Darby Allin’s mind games reached another level ahead of their Hair vs. Title showdown at Double or Nothing.

The rivalry escalated after Allin refused to give MJF a rematch for the AEW World Championship despite Friedman offering cash and even the Dynamite Diamond Ring to get another opportunity. Instead, Allin agreed to the match on one condition only: MJF had to put his hair on the line.

Since then, Allin has repeatedly mocked MJF over rumors he traveled to Turkey for a hair transplant, claiming Friedman cares more about protecting his hair than reclaiming the AEW World Championship. Fans quickly joined in, with “Bald!” chants following MJF everywhere he goes.

AEW leaned fully into the joke during the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite with a backstage segment that saw Friedman surrounded by bald wrestlers, referees, and staff members while Renee Paquette questioned whether he was truly willing to risk losing his hair.

As MJF nervously walked through the parking lot, more bald heads kept appearing around him, sending the crowd into loud “Bald!” chants. The segment only got worse for Friedman when Tommaso Ciampa removed his cap to proudly reveal his bald head before Ricochet joined in on the trolling.

“Don’t worry Max, you’re gonna look great, just not as good as me,” Ricochet joked while showing off his own shaved head.

While the segment delivered plenty of comedy, it also added even more anticipation to the Hair vs. Title match at Double or Nothing, with MJF’s growing paranoia becoming one of AEW’s most entertaining storylines heading into the pay-per-view.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 18th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Maine

May. 20th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Maine

May. 20th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy