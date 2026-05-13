Dixie Carter Declines Dark Side Of The Ring TNA Documentary Interviews

Former TNA President Dixie Carter reportedly declined several opportunities to take part in the upcoming three-part TNA Wrestling documentary series featured on Season 7 of Dark Side of the Ring.

According to PWInsider, Carter was approached multiple times by producers but ultimately chose not to appear in the project. Carter played a major role in keeping TNA alive during one of the company’s most fragile periods. After original investor HealthSouth Ltd withdrew support in 2002 amid a major fraud controversy, Carter’s family company, Panda Energy, stepped in and purchased the promotion. Carter was then installed as company president, a position she held until 2017.

Without Panda Energy’s involvement at the time, TNA was reportedly close to shutting down entirely only months into its existence.

While Carter will not be featured, several notable names connected to the promotion participated in extensive interviews for the documentary series. TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett reportedly sat down for lengthy discussions, while Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Matt and Jeff Hardy also contributed.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed both he and Jeff spent several hours being interviewed for the series.

“In speaking with Jeff Jarrett, had a great conversation with him a couple months ago, and he told me they were talking about doing this,” Hardy explained. “Because not only did we talk about how Jeff Jarrett came out the other end in a much better place and how he has gained everyone’s respect from what he has done, we talked about the condition of TNA right now, how it is in a good place and it is actually thriving on AMC.”

Hardy added that the documentary appears to frame Jarrett’s story as one centered around redemption and rebuilding his reputation within the wrestling industry.

Season 7 of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV. The first two installments of the TNA trilogy will air back-to-back on premiere night, with the final chapter airing the following week before the remainder of the season continues weekly.

The new season will also spotlight several other notable wrestling stories and personalities, including:

• Paul Orndorff, known for his memorable rivalry with Hulk Hogan during WWE’s boom period in the 1980s.

• Ray Traylor, who became one of WWF’s most recognizable stars throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

• Missy Hyatt and her influential career across multiple wrestling territories and promotions.

• The infamous 2005 independent wrestling clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe.

• Zach Gowen and his groundbreaking WWE run during the Ruthless Aggression era.

• Rick Wilson, who portrayed The Renegade character in WCW.