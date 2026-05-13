AEW Expands MyAEW Streaming Platform

All Elite Wrestling has officially expanded the reach of its streaming platform, with MyAEW now available on Roku and Roku TV devices as the company continues rolling out the service across major connected TV platforms.

The addition of Roku means fans can now access MyAEW through Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku devices, giving viewers more ways to watch AEW programming from home. Fans can create a free account through MyAEW.com and begin streaming content immediately.

MyAEW originally launched on March 9, 2026 ahead of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. The service is powered by Kiswe and was designed to serve as AEW’s all-in-one streaming destination, bringing together live broadcasts, classic content, podcasts, archives, and pay-per-view programming under one platform.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan praised the partnership with Kiswe while discussing the continued expansion of the service.

“Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world.”

Fans who sign up for a free account can access the Watch AEW FAST channel, which is supported by advertising and available globally, including within the United States. Subscribers also gain access to AEW podcast content at no cost.

International viewers outside the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India can additionally subscribe to multiple premium tiers offering live AEW and Ring of Honor programming.

The $7.99 monthly package includes live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, ROH HonorClub TV, Ring of Honor pay-per-views, the AEW television archive, podcasts, and the FAST channel.

The $19.99 monthly tier includes everything from the base package while also adding one AEW pay-per-view event each month along with select pay-per-view archive content.

Meanwhile, the annual $119.99 plan gives subscribers access to every AEW pay-per-view event scheduled throughout 2026 in addition to the full content lineup included in the lower subscription levels.

Fans located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India remain limited to the free FAST channel and podcast offerings, while the live television and pay-per-view subscription options continue to be exclusive to international markets.