AEW Collision Holds Steady Against WWE Backlash Competition

AEW Collision went directly against WWE Backlash this past Saturday night, but the special Fairway to Hell edition managed to avoid taking a major ratings hit despite the competition.

The one hour broadcast averaged 342,000 viewers on TBS, representing only a slight 1.4 percent drop compared to the previous week’s two hour Saturday episode on TNT. Even with the relatively steady number, it still marked Collision’s lowest audience total since the January 24 edition of the show.

Viewership was noticeably lower compared to Wednesday’s special one hour airing following Dynamite, which pulled in 429,000 viewers. That left Saturday’s show down 20.3 percent from the midweek broadcast.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.05 rating. That figure fell 28.6 percent from Wednesday night’s 0.07 and was also down 16.7 percent from the previous Saturday’s 0.06 demo number. The rating matched the show’s lowest mark in the category since January 24.

Collision finished tied for 38th place on cable television for the night in the 18 to 49 demographic and ranked 43rd overall in total viewers.