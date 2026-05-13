Mauro Ranallo Confirmed For Ronda Rousey’s Netflix MMA Return

Mauro Ranallo is set to return to the spotlight this weekend as the veteran commentator has officially been named part of the broadcast team for Ronda Rousey’s highly anticipated MMA comeback event on Netflix.

MVP Promotions confirmed that Ranallo will handle play-by-play duties for Saturday night’s show alongside former UFC fighter Kenny Florian. The event streams live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with the main card scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Ranallo is no stranger to major combat sports broadcasts, having called some of the biggest events in boxing and mixed martial arts throughout his career. Wrestling fans also know him from his past work with WWE and NJPW, while he currently remains involved in the industry through commentary work with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in Canada alongside Scott D’Amore.

Outside the booth, Ranallo’s personal journey was highlighted in Showtime’s 2018 documentary “Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller,” which chronicled his battle with bipolar disorder and his rise within sports broadcasting.

Netflix has assembled a major lineup of personalities for the event. Elle Duncan, Ariel Helwani, and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will serve as hosts throughout the broadcast, while Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez, and Cat Zingano are expected to appear as featured guests during the show.

Additional members of the production team include Sibley Scoles as reporter, Sean Wheelock handling rules and scoring analysis, and Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts serving as the in-cage announcer.

The event is being promoted by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian under the MVP Promotions banner and marks Netflix’s first venture into live MMA programming.

Saturday’s five-fight lineup includes:

• Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

• Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

• Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

• Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

• Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne