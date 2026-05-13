Dragon Lee Teases WWE Return After WrestleMania 42 Absence

Dragon Lee appears to be nearing a return to action after being absent from WWE competition since WrestleMania 42.

The WWE Raw star posted a cryptic update on social media this week, simply writing “2-3 weeks.” While Lee did not elaborate on the message, former Bodyslam reporter Cory Hays noted that the high flyer was reportedly dealing with injuries coming out of WrestleMania.

Lee last wrestled during night two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19, where he competed in the chaotic six-pack ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. The bout saw Penta successfully retain against Lee, Rey Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, and JD McDonagh. Penta is now scheduled to defend the championship against Ethan Page at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23.

Although Lee was not featured at WWE Backlash last weekend, he still represented the company during WrestleMania weekend festivities by appearing alongside Rey Fenix for a fan meet and greet at Cosm in Los Angeles.

WWE has not officially confirmed the nature of Lee’s injury. However, following the WrestleMania ladder match, Lee was visibly favoring his leg and thigh area while heading backstage with Penta and Mysterio.

If Lee’s timeline is accurate, his return could potentially line up with AAA Noche de los Grandes in Mexico on May 30. In addition to his WWE commitments, Lee has continued making appearances for AAA.