CM Punk Pulled From WWE European Tour Advertising

CM Punk’s absence from WWE television may be set to continue well into the summer, as the former World Heavyweight Champion has now been removed from advertising for WWE’s upcoming European Summer Tour live events.

WWE had originally promoted Punk for the entire overseas tour, which kicks off May 28 in Liverpool, England and runs through the June 22 episode of RAW at The O2 in London. However, updated promotional material now shows Punk removed from the non televised live events while he still remains advertised for the RAW broadcasts taking place during the UK run.

Despite being pulled from the house show listings, Punk is still scheduled for several major RAW appearances later this summer, including the July 6 show at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. He also continues to be advertised for July 13 in Dallas, July 20 in Detroit, July 27 in Los Angeles, and August 3 in Des Moines.

Punk has been off WWE programming since the April 20 episode of RAW, which followed WrestleMania 42. That night saw him come up short against Roman Reigns in a World Heavyweight Championship match before later sharing a tense face-to-face confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The segment appeared to tease a future rivalry between the two stars, though WWE has yet to follow up on the angle.

Reports have also suggested Punk has not been around backstage in recent weeks. PWInsider noted that he was not present at WWE Backlash in Tampa and was not expected at the May 11 edition of RAW in Knoxville either.

There had also been fan speculation that Punk could appear as Danhausen’s mystery partner at Backlash after commentary repeatedly hinted the mystery star was someone who “loves money.” In the end, Punk never appeared.

Interestingly, Punk stated on RAW after WrestleMania that he was not planning to take time away from WWE. However, the latest advertising adjustments appear to point toward an extended break from regular appearances.

🚨 Three NEW dates have been added on the WWE European Summer Tour, going through Liverpool (May 28), Cardiff (June 20) & Birmingham (June 21).



🎟️ Tickets for Liverpool & Cardiff go On Sale this Friday, April 10, with Exclusive Presale on Thursday, April 9, both at 10 AM BST.… pic.twitter.com/XMz6DJi2CM , WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) April 8, 2026