Jerry Lawler Confirms He Is Still Under WWE Contract Amid Health Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has shared a new update on both his health and WWE status while also reflecting on his long history with the company, including helping shape Vince McMahon’s earliest heel persona years before the rise of the infamous Mr. McMahon character.

Speaking on a recent episode of Going Ringside with News4Jax’s Scott Johnson, Lawler discussed recovering from a recent right knee replacement and admitted everyday life has become more difficult following several major health scares in recent years.

“Doing fine. Doing great. Looking around, there’s this big crowd, and it’s awesome to see all these people here,” Lawler said. “I’m just sort of hobbling around right now. I just had a knee replacement, my right knee, and it’s doing good, but it’s a little bit hobbling here and there.”

The wrestling legend, who has suffered multiple strokes in recent years including incidents in 2018, 2023, and 2025, explained that managing life at home has been one of the toughest parts of his recovery process.

“I seem to be doing pretty well. People just see me like this, but at home, I live by myself, and it’s a little tough there right now, but it seemed to get, seemed to get better.”

Lawler also confirmed he remains under contract with WWE, although he admitted a return to commentary is not something he feels capable of doing at this stage.

“It’s not good for [commentating] right now, but I’m still under contract with them.”

During the interview, Lawler revisited the early days of his WWE run in the early 1990s and detailed how McMahon worked alongside him in Memphis while Lawler continued performing for the United States Wrestling Association. According to Lawler, those appearances marked the first time McMahon publicly embraced a villain role on wrestling television.

“He agreed to bring me into WWE and still let me work in USWA. As a matter of fact, the first time Vince ever became a heel, he came down to Memphis and worked against me, and nobody else saw it.”

When asked if he personally helped teach McMahon how to play a heel character, Lawler responded:

“Sort of. He learned a little bit from me there.”

McMahon’s appearances in Memphis during 1993 are often viewed by wrestling historians as the earliest version of the evil authority figure character that eventually evolved into the iconic Mr. McMahon role during WWE’s Attitude Era.

Lawler also reflected on his legendary commentary career, explaining that becoming one of wrestling’s most recognizable broadcasters was never part of his original vision.

“Of course, no, no, no, I didn’t know that. This has been since 1992 that I’ve been there. So I just did it every day, every week, every week, and it’s just something that I was doing. I wasn’t thinking about just making me the greatest or anything. I was just doing it on a daily basis, because I wanted to wrestle more than commentating.”

He additionally shared an update on his friendship with longtime broadcast partner Jim Ross, confirming the pair still remain in contact despite Ross currently working for All Elite Wrestling.

“I do. JR, I mean, you know, I try to touch with him as much I can. I have not talked to him since I’ve been down here to this day, but I talked to him last week.”

Lawler also commented on his on-screen dynamic with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, clarifying that their television chemistry did not translate into a particularly close relationship behind the scenes.

“You know what, it’s good that you think that, and it’s good to hear you say that. But we really had no relationship with her. I mean, what you saw on TV was just what was going on. She was not around there that much, but I thought the world of her. A couple times when she just started, she rode with me on a couple trips, and she was fun to be around. She just went on to be big, big, big.”

Despite ongoing health challenges, Lawler revealed that his recent knee surgery has helped him resume appearances at conventions and autograph signings around the country.

“It’s easy to be around because of my health, not having to travel very much, but now I’m back where, with my knee replaced, I’m traveling more…I’m doing something every weekend.”

Johnson noted after the interview that Lawler has continued making progress physically since the conversation was recorded. The WWE Hall of Famer has remained connected to the company for more than 30 years after originally joining WWE in 1992.