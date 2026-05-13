AEW Dynamite Set For World Title Clash And Owen Hart Tournament Reveal

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight from the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, and the show has already undergone a major shake-up after a late change to the main event.

Originally scheduled to appear on the broadcast, Kazuchika Okada has reportedly returned to Japan due to a family matter, forcing AEW to make a quick adjustment to the card. Stepping into the spotlight is Konosuke Takeshita, who will now challenge Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in tonight’s headliner.

Allin heads into the defense riding momentum after successfully retaining the title against PAC at AEW Fairway to Hell earlier this week. The champion is not slowing down either, as he recently threw out a huge Hair vs. Title stipulation challenge to MJF for Double or Nothing. MJF is set to respond to that proposal during tonight’s show.

Elsewhere on the card, TNT Champion Kevin Knight will once again issue an open challenge after continuing his impressive title reign since capturing the championship from MJF. AEW has also announced a loaded ten man tag team clash featuring Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, and The Young Bucks taking on Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay, and Clark Connors. The bout continues the growing rivalry involving The Conglomeration and the FTR-led group.

Will Ospreay is also scheduled for singles action against Ace Austin, while Triangle of Madness battles Brawling Birds and Hikaru Shida in trios competition. Fans will also learn the full brackets for this year’s Owen Hart Tournament during the broadcast.

The announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max includes:

• AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Ten Man Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy & The Young Bucks vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay & Clark Connors

• Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

• TNT Championship Open Challenge: Kevin Knight (c)

• Triangle of Madness vs. Brawling Birds & Hikaru Shida

• MJF responds to Darby Allin’s Hair vs. Title challenge for Double or Nothing

• Owen Hart Tournament brackets revealed