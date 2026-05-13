Two Championship Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Two championship matches are now official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The May 19 show will feature Tatum Paxley putting the NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line against Lizzie Rain. The Vanity Project will also defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against DarkState following another heated confrontation between the two groups on Tuesday night.

Paxley and Rain earned momentum earlier in the evening after defeating Nikkita Lyons and Zaria in tag team action. Following the win, Paxley approached Rain backstage and informed her that she would be getting a title opportunity next week.

Meanwhile, tensions within DarkState continued to surface during a segment involving Vanity Project. All four members of the faction interrupted the champions, but the focus quickly shifted to the growing issues between Dion Lennox and Shaquon Shugars after it was announced they would represent the team in the title match despite recent disagreements.

Elsewhere on the show, Mason Rook officially signed with NXT and wasted little time making an impact. During a confrontation involving Tony D’Angelo, Kam Hendrix attacked from behind before Rook climbed to the top rope and launched a massive moonsault onto everyone involved.

Rook will now make his in-ring debut next Tuesday when he teams with Hendrix to face D’Angelo and Myles Borne.

Keanu Carver is also scheduled for action after Tate Wilder requested another chance from NXT General Manager Robert Stone. Carver arrived during the discussion, leading to the match being made official.

Matches confirmed for WWE NXT on May 19:

• Tony D’Angelo & Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook & Kam Hendrix

• NXT Women’s North American Championship: Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzie Rain

• NXT Tag Team Championships: Vanity Project vs. DarkState

• Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder