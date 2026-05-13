New Women’s Trios Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new women’s trios match has officially been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Just hours before the May 13, 2026 broadcast from Asheville, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on social media that another match has been added to the already loaded lineup.

Triangle of Madness, made up of Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Thekla, will take on the Brawling Birds duo of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter alongside former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

The addition further strengthens a stacked edition of Dynamite that will also feature Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship, the return of Will Ospreay, and the reveal of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets.

Khan later followed up by announcing that Kevin Knight will also issue an open challenge for the TNT Championship during the show.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for May 13:

• Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue, Julia Hart & Thekla) vs. Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) & Hikaru Shida

• Kevin Knight TNT Championship Open Challenge

• Darby Allin (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship

• FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), Tommaso Ciampa, War Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Christian Cage, Adam Copeland & Orange Cassidy

• MJF appearance

• Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

• Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets revealed