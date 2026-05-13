AEW Talent Reportedly Pushing For Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods To Sign

The possibility of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods making the jump to AEW is already generating major buzz backstage.

Following WWE WrestleMania 42, reports surfaced that Kingston and Woods had mutually agreed to leave WWE after contract restructuring discussions involving TKO and the company. The news immediately sent shockwaves through the wrestling world given the pair’s popularity and legacy as members of The New Day.

Now, a new report from Fightful Select suggests there is significant interest within AEW to bring both stars into the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, numerous AEW names have privately pushed for Kingston and Woods to sign once they become available. Fightful noted that nearly everyone spoken to internally supported the idea of the duo joining the promotion, with no notable opposition reportedly emerging behind the scenes.

The report also stated that several major figures in AEW have actively advocated for the former WWE stars to be brought in. Kingston and Woods are said to be highly respected across the industry, with many expecting AEW to pursue them once their 90 day non compete clauses expire.

One person already openly campaigning for the move is AEW’s Bobby Lashley, who recently addressed the idea of Kingston and Woods potentially joining The Hurt Syndicate.

“Man, I tell you what, I think the problem that we have right now is that the Hurt Syndicate is too strong. If we bring those guys on there, we’d be just unstoppable. I don’t think there’s any guess game in what’s going to happen next. I think Kofi and Woods, I think they’re just amazing talent, and I think that anybody and everybody is going to throw in their money to try to pick those guys up. Hopefully they come to AEW, and if they do, we’ll try to get them if we can because I would love to be able to work with those guys. I like those guys. I’ve worked with those guys for years over at the other organization, and if they came over here and wanted to be a part of The Hurt Syndicate, it’s game on.”

At this stage, no official deal has been confirmed between AEW and either Kingston or Woods, but momentum and backstage support for the move appears to be growing rapidly.